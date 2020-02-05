Vitra Design Museum + Vitra Schaudepot17,00 € / 15,00 €*Vitra Design Museum 11,00 € / 9,00 €*Vitra Schaudepot8,00 € / 6,00 €*Architecture tour 2h14,00 € / 10,00 €* Guided tours 1h (Exhibition tour, Production tour or Behind the Scenes)7,00 € / 5,00 €**Reduced prices: young people from age 12, students, seniors,disabled persons, groups of more than 10 people, combination of 3 and more tickets/person, children under 12 years of age free
Vitra Design MuseumCharles-Eames-Str. 2D-79576 Weil am RheinT +49.7621.702.3200F +49.7621.702.3590info@design-museum.de
Daily 10 am – 6 pm. The museum is open on all Sundays and public holidays.On 24 December the museum isopen 10 am – 2 pm.
The collection of the Vitra Design Museum ranks among the most important holdings of furniture design worldwide. It contains some 7000 pieces of furniture, a vast assemblage of lighting objects and numerous archives, as well as the Collection of the Eames Office, or the estates of Verner Panton and Alexander Girard. On 4 June 2016 the Vitra Schaudepot was opened, created by the architectural firm Herzog & de Meuron, in which the Vitra Design Museum presents key pieces of its collection.
Guided tours through the Vitra Schaudepot:Highlights from the CollectionEvery Saturday and Sunday,2 pmBehind the ScenesEvery first Friday of the month,3 pm (in German)Focus Tour: MaterialEvery third Friday of the month, 3 pm (in German)
Vitra Design Museum Gallery
Not all objects are designed by professional designers. Many authorless everyday objects have continuously evolved in their form, function and materiality over the centuries. Some changed only in detail, others underwent rapid modifications triggered by social, political or technological upheavals. Fascinated by the processes that shape and change everyday objects, the French design collective »Collections Typologie« explores the history, production, and formal language of objects such as wine bottles, cork stoppers, or the metal balls used in boules or pétanque. The exhibition »Typology: An Ongoing Study of Everyday Items« at the Vitra Design Museum Gallery presents the results of their research, including their newest work on wooden crates. The collective's unique perspective invites us to take a fresh look at previously ignored parts of our object culture and encourages us to question our relationship to everyday objects – especially in the light of current debates on resource consumption and lifestyle choices.MoreImage: Collections Typologie and Anniina Koivu, Typologie – the cork stopper and the wine bottle, 2019 © Francesco Carreda
Vitra Schaudepot
Thirty years after the historic fall of the Berlin Wall, the Vitra Design Museum presents »After the Wall: Design since 1989« at the Vitra Schaudepot. Organized on the occasion of the museum’s own 30th anniversary, the exhibition charts design from the past three decades, examining how it has been shaped by broad technological, cultural, and socio-political shifts. The exhibition juxtaposes iconic product design and graphic design with works by leading furniture designers and retailers including Jasper Morrison, Philippe Starck, Hella Jongerius, Muji, and IKEA, as well as up-and-coming contemporary designers.
MoreImage:Tejo Remy, You Can’t Lay Down Your Memory, 1991© Vitra Design Museum, Foto: Jürgen HANS
Vitra Schaudepot
At the Vitra Schaudepot, which is designed by Herzog & de Meuron, the Vitra Design Museum presents key objects from its extensive collection, creating one of the largest permanent exhibitions and research sites on contemporary furniture design. Today the collection of the Vitra Design Museum encompasses a total of around 20 000 objects, with some 7000 pieces of furniture, more than 1000 lighting objects and numerous archives, as well as the Collection of the Eames Office, or the estates of Verner Panton and Alexander Girard. Although the main museum building by Frank Gehry (1989) was originally conceived to house the collection, the museum utilises the space to stage major temporary exhibitions. The construction of the Schaudepot allows for a permanent presentation of the collection, while offering a diverse educational programme.
Visitors can experience the Black Box exclusively as part of a public guided tour. Registration: info(at)design-museum.de, max. 10 participants.The Vitra Campus has a exhibition space: in one of the houses at the southern entrance, a Black Box has been installed which holds the collection of international toy robots belonging to Vitra Chairman Emeritus Rolf Fehlbaum. The presentation encompasses robots and figures of astronauts from the years 1937 to 1968. Many of them bear witness to the technological optimism of an age, when robotics and space travel were still largely fiction. Some of the selected objects are shown with the original packaging, which is often no less spectacular than the artefacts themselves. A number of the robots are seen in motion on video screens, while others are exhibited on turntable displays. The staging of the objects draws the viewer into a dark, minimalist dream world. The exhibition was conceived in collaboration with Fifo Stricker, Rolf Fehlbaum’s friend and fellow collector. Dieter Thiel designed the architecture of the Black Box, and the scenography was developed together with French designer Ronan Bouroullec.
