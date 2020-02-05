After the Wall: Design since 1989 26.10.2019 – 23.02.2020

Vitra Schaudepot

Thirty years after the historic fall of the Berlin Wall, the Vitra Design Museum presents »After the Wall: Design since 1989« at the Vitra Schaudepot. Organized on the occasion of the museum’s own 30th anniversary, the exhibition charts design from the past three decades, examining how it has been shaped by broad technological, cultural, and socio-political shifts. The exhibition juxtaposes iconic product design and graphic design with works by leading furniture designers and retailers including Jasper Morrison, Philippe Starck, Hella Jongerius, Muji, and IKEA, as well as up-and-coming contemporary designers.

Image:

Tejo Remy, You Can’t Lay Down Your Memory, 1991

© Vitra Design Museum, Foto: Jürgen HANS